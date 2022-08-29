Subscribe

National

Four more people arrested in connection with state capture

0

Former Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe and chief financial officer Anoj Singh, are among the four people who were arrested by the Investigative Directorate early on Monday in connection with corruption involving Gupta-linked companies. 

They will appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court along with two officials from Regiments Capital, who were arrested in the same raid. 

Transnet came under intense scrutiny at the state capture commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

Monday’s arrests will be the second batch of high profile arrests related to state capture where Transnet is involved. Former CEO Siyabonga Gama and four others were arrested in May for their alleged roles in facilitating corrupt contracts.

Paddy Harper
