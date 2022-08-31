Senzo Mchunu interview: Sihle Zikalala defeat no victory of mine

As the dust settles on the bruising defeat of former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala and his subsequent resignation as premier, the man who once suffered a similar fate at the hands of Zikalala, Senzo Mchunu, says the ousting of his successor has not brought him any pleasure.

Zikalala was defeated by Siboniso Duma at the province’s elective conference in July, and also failed to make the cut for the governing party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Mchunu said there was a misconception — illustrated in social media posts, WhatsApp messages he had received and even during the provincial conference itself — that he was happy about Zikalala’s defeat.

“They assumed I was happy. Some of them would send me messages [saying] ‘I am sure you are smiling’,” Mchunu said, adding that the defeat was not something he would have wished on anyone.

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s most trusted allies, Mchunu was largely relegated to the political wilderness after his 2015 defeat. Like Zikalala, he was also unable to retain a seat in the PEC at the time. After the conference, he was booted out of the provincial office and the schism widened between those in the party who supported then president Jacob Zuma, such as Zikalala, and those who wanted an alternative leader.

It was a time of political upheaval in KwaZulu-Natal, characterised by such an alarming number of political killings that caretaker premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission to investigate the causes.

Mchunu’s time as the head honcho in the province and the influence that comes with it is long gone. This was evident when his wife Thembeka, who was in the running for chairperson of the Musa Dladla region, was beaten by latecomer Musa Cebekhulu.

Mchunu, who sat in a lowly corner as an invited national executive committee (NEC) member at the KwaZulu-Natal June conference as delegates chanted for Zikalala’s removal, said he thought about what happened in 2015 versus what “was happening now” and what it all meant for the ANC.