Subscribe

National

Senzo Mchunu interview: Sihle Zikalala defeat no victory of mine

Senzo Mchunu says he is available for election at ANC’s December conference while reflecting on similarities between his resignation and that of Zikalala
0

As the dust settles on the bruising defeat of former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala and his subsequent resignation as premier, the man who once suffered a similar fate at the hands of Zikalala, Senzo Mchunu, says the ousting of his successor has not brought him any pleasure. 

Zikalala was defeated by Siboniso Duma at the province’s elective conference in July, and also failed to make the cut for the governing party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).  

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Mchunu said there was a misconception — illustrated in social media posts, WhatsApp messages he had received and even during the provincial conference itself — that he was happy about Zikalala’s defeat.

“They assumed I was happy. Some of them would send me messages [saying] ‘I am sure you are smiling’,” Mchunu said, adding that the defeat was not something he would have wished on anyone.

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s most trusted allies, Mchunu was largely relegated to the political wilderness after his 2015 defeat. Like Zikalala, he was also unable to retain a seat in the PEC at the time. After the conference, he was booted out of the provincial office and the schism widened between those in the party who supported then president Jacob Zuma, such as Zikalala, and those who wanted an alternative leader.

It was a time of political upheaval in KwaZulu-Natal, characterised by such an alarming number of political killings that caretaker premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission to investigate the causes.

Mchunu’s time as the head honcho in the province and the influence that comes with it is  long gone. This was evident when his wife Thembeka, who was in the running for chairperson of the Musa Dladla region, was beaten by latecomer Musa Cebekhulu.

Mchunu, who sat in a lowly corner as an invited national executive committee (NEC) member at the KwaZulu-Natal June conference as delegates chanted for Zikalala’s removal, said he thought about what happened in 2015 versus what “was happening now” and what it all meant for the ANC.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Thato Saul’s life is more than gangster

Thato Saul is no one-dimensional gangster, his latest album ‘Life Is Gangster’ mixes street talk and moments of vulnerability.
Sabelo Mkhabela
Politics

Government has not compromised South Africa by not choosing sides...

Defence minister justifies her visit to Moscow amid war in Ukraine
Eunice Stoltz
National

Senzo Mchunu interview: Sihle Zikalala defeat no victory of mine

M&G PREMIUM

Senzo Mchunu says he is available for election at ANC’s December conference while reflecting on similarities between his resignation and that of Zikalala
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Angola at a crossroads, or more of the same?

The MPLA managed to retain power in the recent elections but to win the next elections it will have to introduce economic and political reforms
craig moffat & Ross Harvey
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×