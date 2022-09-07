Subscribe

National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Crime scene was not handled properly, state witness says

A state witness says that the murder scene of Senzo Meyiwa was not handled properly.
0

A worn-out-looking Sergeant Thabo Mosia, a forensic officer and the state’s first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, concluded his two-week stay in the witness stand by reiterating his damning concessions that the crime scene was “compromised” and “not handled properly”. 

On Wednesday at the Pretoria high court Mosia, who began testifying in April, said the information detailed in his second statement — which was deposed in June 2019 and is found in a second docket opened in January of that year — that the integrity of the scene of Meyiwa’s murder was questionable. 

“All delays in reporting the matter to relevant people might have compromised the crime scene,” reads part of Mosia’s affidavit, as read out in court by advocate Zandile Mshololo. 

Mosia, when questioned by Mshololo about his June 2019 statement, conceded under cross examination that four hours had lapsed from the time of Meyiwa’s fatal shooting to when Mosia was called as the forensic field officer to begin his evidence collection at the scene. 

Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, family home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in what the state alleges was a botched robbery.

Mshololo is the legal representative of the fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli. 

The other four accused — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa — are represented by TT Thobane. 

Mosia also conceded to Thobane that the hat found on the crime-scene kitchen floor, and which the state believes belonged to one of the accused in the trial, was taken by Mosia when he left the scene to attend two other cases on the night of Meyiwa’s murder.  

“The mistake I made was to not take a picture when I put the hat in the envelope,” Mosia conceded. 

But Thobane said Mosia was altering his evidence as he went along in order “to close loopholes” in his testimony because, Thobane added, Mosia had not mentioned this when he first testified. 

“I must put it to you that you are evasive, and if I was the state, I will charge you with perjury and defeating the ends of justice,” Thobane asserted.

Under re-examination from state advocate George Baloyi, Mosia, who was asked how police classified crime scenes that involved a prominent person, responded to a different question, telling the prosecutor that he had doubts on how the scene was managed before Mosia arrived. 

“The crime scene was not handled properly in relation to the time I calculated [time lapse before Mosia got the call] and that brought questions to my mind,” Mosia said. 

The officer was visibly drained when Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela excused him from the witness stand, with the judge wishing the forensic officer well. 

The trial will resume on Thursday, and all accused are remanded in custody.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Crime scene was not handled properly, state...

Thabo Mosia ended his testimony by making more key concessions against the state’s allegations
khaya koko
Opinion

Vulnerable migrants denied maternal and child healthcare services at Gauteng...

Department needs to clarify policies so non-South African pregnant women, and children under six, can access the care guaranteed under the National Health Act
tasanya chinsamy & Claire Waterhouse Guest Author
National

Local french fry importers push back against anti-dumping tariff

Anti-dumping levies ensure fair prices in industries with both foreign and local players. However, the frozen chip industry depends on imports to keep the slap chips affordable
kimberley schoeman
Environment

Government looking to crack down on big ships that pollute...

Big ships may be forced to pay a massive fine if they are found to be polluting the oceans
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×