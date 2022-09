One of the questions left unanswered, so far, at the Senzo Meyiwa trial is where Longwe Twala was moments after the footballer was shot in an alleged botched robbery in October 2014.

Twala, the son of music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, is the only one of the six adults in the house when Meyiwa was shot whose movements are unaccounted for after the former Bafana Bafana captain was killed.