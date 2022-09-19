Denny mushroom farm fire could have been arson

Njabulo Dlamini, a farmworker, dreads the future after a raging fire ripped through almost half of the Denny mushroom farm where he works in Shongweni, west of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal last Friday.

Dlamini* depends on his job to support himself, his wife, children and his mother. He recalled the moment he received the news that his workplace, owned by the JSE-listed Libstar Holdings, had been almost razed to the ground.

“I left work early and the fire broke out around 4:30pm. The news of the fire was extremely disheartening. I went into immediate panic mode, concerned with how I will provide for my dependents,” Dlamini said.