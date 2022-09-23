KwaZulu-Natal’s Casanova conman is back on the prowl for victims

A former KwaZulu-Natal magistrate, dubbed the Casanova fraudster for his smooth demeanour, jailed for 70 counts of fraud, is allegedly on the prowl again. He seems to have found up to 30 new victims, whom he has cheated out of hundreds of thousands of rand.

Johan Carel Fouche is the chief operating officer of Asiphakame Financial Services, which he runs with chief operating officer Leonie Dempers. The firm describes itself as “a complete financial wellness partner to our clients” and promises to help over-indebted consumers with services that include “loan sourcing”, “credit record rehabilitation”, “bond originating” and “bond rescue”.

Asiphakame advertises on its website that its offering includes “helping people whose bonds are already in distress; often to the point of stopping the execution sale on the day of the auction and saving our client’s house”.