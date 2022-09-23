Subscribe

National

KwaZulu-Natal’s Casanova conman is back on the prowl for victims

  
Putting on the dog: The charismatic and charming Johan Carel Fouche has allegedly conned tens of people out of their money.
0

A former KwaZulu-Natal magistrate, dubbed the Casanova fraudster for his smooth demeanour, jailed for 70 counts of fraud, is allegedly on the prowl again. He seems to have found up to 30 new victims, whom he has  cheated out of hundreds of thousands of rand.

Johan Carel Fouche is the chief operating officer of Asiphakame Financial Services, which he runs with chief operating officer Leonie Dempers. The firm describes itself as “a complete financial wellness partner to our clients” and promises to help over-indebted consumers with services that include “loan sourcing”, “credit record rehabilitation”, “bond originating” and “bond rescue”.

Asiphakame advertises on its website that its offering includes “helping people whose bonds are already in distress; often to the point of stopping the execution sale on the day of the auction and saving our client’s house”.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lyse Comins
Ulandi Bekker

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Ace Magashule asbestos trial is postponed to January 2023

Suspended ANC secretary general says delays are aimed at stopping him from standing in December
Paddy Harper
National

KwaZulu-Natal’s Casanova conman is back on the prowl for victims

M&G PREMIUM

At least six fraud cases have been opened in the Western Cape and Gauteng but this is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg, with a database pointing to more than 30 alleged victims
lyse comins & ulandi bekker
Opinion

The state must ensure SA’s food security

Most household lack access to adequate food to meet dietary needs for a healthy, active lifestyle
Ross Harvey & Stephen Buchanan clarke & leleti maluleke
Friday

Top five things on the menu at DStv delicious festival

There is a tantalising choice of food, music, sport and fun activities at this year's DStv delicious festival.
bongeka gumede
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×