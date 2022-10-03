Subscribe

National

Sars hits state pensioners with large income tax bills

High-profile tax investigations could be hampered by the recent resignations and suspensions at Sars.
An estimated 40 000 beneficiaries of the Government Employment Pensions Fund (GEPF) received sharply reduced income for October due to tax deductions as high as 60% in some cases.
0

An estimated 40 000 beneficiaries of the Government Employment Pensions Fund (GEPF) received sharply reduced income for October due to tax deductions as high as 60% in some cases.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) insists that it explained the tax deduction to the GEPF, but the latter says the communication “could have been clearer”.

The two entities were meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the deductions after the GEPF received numerous complaints and inquiries from its members.  

A woman who receives a widow’s pension from the GEPF told the Mail & Guardian she had received only half of her usual income. 

“I contacted the GEPF; they say it is a directive from Sars,” said the working pensioner, who receives a second income on which she also pays tax. “There has been no prior notification that this would happen.”

Sars implemented enhancements to its IBIR-006 Tax Directive Interface Specification in March 2022. 

In December 2021, the tax agency said recently introduced legislation made provision for it to determine the effective rate of tax in respect of “the combined employment and/or pension sources of income of a taxpayer, with reference to the latest data available to Sars, and to provide that rate to the retirement fund administrators for purposes of withholding PAYE (pay as you earn)”. 

It said the directive aimed to address the “tax debt” many pensioners earning more than one income experience at year-end. 

Asked for clarity on the matter, Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko confirmed to the M&G that “there is a directive but pensioners can opt out”. Sibeko said this “has been made clear to GEPF in order to explain to pensioners”.

But GEPF spokesperson Matau Molapo suggested the communication was not as clear as it should have been. Molapo said the GEPF had informed its members about the tax directive but added that “some might not have understood”. 

Monday’s meeting will seek to determine whether any wrongful income tax deductions occurred. 

The GEPF could not say how the affected pensioners would be reimbursed, should it be determined that income tax was indeed wrongfully deducted.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Meet some of the cast of ‘The Woman King’

‘The Woman King’ tells the story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and fierceness
bongeka gumede
National

Sars hits state pensioners with large income tax bills

Poor internal communication between the tax agency and the Government Employment Pensions Fund has left 40 000 pensioners with less income
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

The music mastery behind ‘The Woman King’

Five-time Grammy winner Terence Blanchard talks composing score for the box office hit
lihle mtshali
Education

Thousands of learners await placement for 2023 school year

Gauteng schools feel the pressure to place more than 700 000 primary and secondary school pupils
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×