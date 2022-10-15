Subscribe

National

Taxi violence: Bring back law and intelligence

Competition: Police investigate taxi violence in Pretoria. The fighting has resulted in 1 653 deaths in five years. Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
0

The first week of October saw two people shot dead on the popular beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town. One of the victims is believed to be a taxi driver belonging to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Niemann v Carlsen: Computers have killed the heart and soul...

A high-level cheating scandal that is rocking the game demonstrates the insidious takeover of the sport by artificial intelligence-powered machines
Darryl Accone
National

Taxi violence: Bring back law and intelligence

M&G Premium

Correcting historic faults, the minibus taxi industry must become regulated and stop overtrading
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Eskom leases land to companies for private renewable energy projects

Partnership with companies producing green power is aimed at taking pressure off the grid
mandisa nyathi
National

Zuma turns to Concourt in bid for acquittal

It’s the latest, and last available, attempt to appeal the dismissal of his plea that Billy Downer and the NPA can’t prosecute him in the arms deal case
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×