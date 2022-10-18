Mediator appointed for South African Medical Association’s internal drama

The warring parties in the South African Medical Association’s (SAMA’s) battle for “legitimate” governance have agreed upon a mediator to work out how its board is constituted.

This was confirmed last week by SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, who said the disaffected and suspended Western Cape branch, consisting of several veteran members of the association, had yet to agree on a date or venue for a meeting.

The board suspended the influential 12-person Western Cape branch from all SAMA committees and activities after learning that they paid for legal advice on the dispute from their provincial budget and threatened to charge them with theft of SAMA funds.