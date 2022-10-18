Subscribe

National

Mediator appointed for South African Medical Association’s internal drama

The row centres on whether the SAMA board, elected for a three-year term in 2018, is legally constituted in terms of its Memorandum of Incorporation.
0

The warring parties in the South African Medical Association’s (SAMA’s) battle for “legitimate” governance have agreed upon a mediator to work out how its board is constituted.

This was confirmed last week by SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, who said the disaffected and suspended Western Cape branch, consisting of several veteran members of the association, had yet to agree on a date or venue for a meeting.

The board suspended the influential 12-person Western Cape branch from all SAMA committees and activities after learning that they paid for legal advice on the dispute from their provincial budget and threatened to charge them with theft of SAMA funds.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Chris Bateman
Chris Bateman is a freelance journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

China: Xi Jinping’s speech short on detail, big on pride

The president’s speech at the Communist Party of China’s congress was vague on the issue of Taiwan as the party paves the way for his third term
william yang
Opinion

Pro-austerity establishment back at the controls of the United Kingdom’s...

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s U-turns on Prime Minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget are no cause for celebration
james meadway
Opinion

Military capability in East Africa is growing

Governments in the regions would do well to work with each other amid existing tensions
bhaso ndzendze laurika mashaba sisipho mbalo thando mncwango buhle mnyanda ralph musonza nasi sipho vayeka and noluthando mncwango
Environment

Why South African farmers don’t measure lost food

The bulk of the loss occurs during the production stage and the rest post-harvest during handling and storage
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×