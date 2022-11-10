Stolen, missing firearms trigger South Africa’s high murder rate

More than 9 000 guns are reported stolen or missing every year, while 30 people are murdered with guns daily and 24 guns enter the illegal market every day in South Africa.

This is according to Gun Free SA, which has launched the #GunsoutofHand campaign, arguing that guns do not build safer communities.

The NGO says its campaign involves sharing true stories of the split seconds that have changed a life forever, such as that of a security officer who was shot and killed and his body dumped inside a manhole in Kwazulu-Natal last week Friday.

There are more than four million licensed guns in the country, according to Gun Free SA.