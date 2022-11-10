Subscribe

Stolen, missing firearms trigger South Africa’s high murder rate

More than 9 000 guns are reported stolen or missing every year. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
More than 9 000 guns are reported stolen or missing every year, while 30 people are murdered with guns daily and 24 guns enter the illegal market every day in South Africa.

This is according to Gun Free SA, which has launched the #GunsoutofHand campaign, arguing that guns do not build safer communities.

The NGO says its campaign involves sharing true stories of the split seconds that have changed a life forever, such as that of a security officer who was shot and killed and his body dumped inside a manhole in Kwazulu-Natal last week Friday.

There are more than four million licensed guns in the country, according to Gun Free SA.

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

Some argue that legal guns are not the problem and the police service must find a way to recover 9 000 guns stolen and lost every year
