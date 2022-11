A year after the South African Police Service received a report on the murder of lieutenant colonel Charl Kinnear and possible police failure to protect one of their own, a final report is due to be handed to the national police commissioner on 25 November.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation head Godfrey Lebeya and the national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, addressed parliament’s police portfolio committee on Wednesday.