Subscribe

National

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie embroiled in Mercedes-Benz theft case

Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie leader has claimed that he is behind Eldorado Park gangster Jermaine Prim's move to Kgosi Mampuru maximum security prison. (Photo: Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
0

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has claimed responsibility for Jermaine Prim — the convicted gangster accused of heading a Mercedes-Benz car theft syndicate from his jail cell — suddenly being moved to a maximum security prison. 

On Thursday, it emerged in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge, that Prim was moved from Johannesburg Correctional Centre to Kgosi Mampuru prison in Tshwane because of alleged death threats the gangster made to residents in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. 

In a video McKenzie recorded, he claimed to have orchestrated Prim’s move because some of the people the convict allegedly threatened to kill were “women members of the Patriotic Alliance”. 

State prosecutor Richard Chabalala told the court on Thursday that Prim was still involved in gang activities in Eldorado Park and that a number of complaints had been received from residents. 

Chabalala added that Patrick Mashibini, Gauteng’s correctional services head, listened to the complaints and decided to transfer Prim to Tshwane “because of what he [Prim] does when he is at Johannesburg Central”. 

 RELATED 

Mercedes-Benz owners targeted in sophisticated theft syndicate run from jail

Last week, the Mail & Guardian reported that Prim was moved from the awaiting trial to the sentenced inmates section of Johannesburg Central, popularly known as Sun City prison, because of his “bad behaviour” of allegedly orchestrating the theft of luxury vehicles from his cell. 

Prim is accused of scouring social media sites for Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners complaining about bad services from the car manufacturer. He allegedly clones Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s number to call the owners and arrange for them to hand over their vehicles. 

The state alleges that, from January 2018, Prim pretended to be a senior Mercedes-Benz South Africa official, and would arrange to pick up the cars from disgruntled owners under the pretext that he was going to offer them a quality service. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie embroiled in Mercedes-Benz theft case

M&G PREMIUM

The Patriotic Alliance leader has claimed that he is behind Eldorado Park gangster Jermaine Prim's move to Kgosi Mampuru maximum security prison
khaya koko
Friday

Don’t fight failure — it is your friend

We can learn from failing and sometimes it’s what we need to push us to change and move forward
lerato tshabalala
Opinion

North West rotates municipal managers to serve greed and power

The appointment or secondment of municipal managers by the provincial government have nothing to do with serving the people; it is about political interests
Kenneth Mokgatlhe
Opinion

Sino-UK relations sour further after the G20 summit

‘The China threat’ provides Sunak with a way to divert attention from his domestic problems but he needs to tread carefully
imran khalid
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×