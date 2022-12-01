Phala Phala fallout: Plan allegedly afoot for Motlanthe or Mabuza to act as interim president

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has been touted as a possible candidate to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as an interim head of state in the wake of the damning parliamentary recommendations made in the Phala Phala independent panel report.

ANC leaders from various factions were locked in meetings on Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to devise a plan for an internal battle expected to happen on Thursday, when the national executive committee (NEC) sits for its special meeting.

The ANC’s national office bearers, also known as the top six, met on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the Phala Phala parliamentary report.