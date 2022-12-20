Subscribe

Court orders Mbalula to take action against attacks on long-distance buses, pending appeal outcome

A high court has ordered transport minister and newly-elected ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula to draw up an action plan to combat attacks against long-distance buses in the Eastern Cape, pending finalisation of his appeal against the initial ruling.

On Tuesday the Makhanda high court ruled — for a second time — in favour of long-distance bus operator Intercape, compelling Mbalula to develop a plan that will ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. 

“The court order shall continue to operate against, and be executed and given effect to by the minister pending the outcome of any application for leave to appeal,” Judge John Smith’s order reads.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

×