The year in pictures

Tragedies: A man carries the body of his son after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, injured hundreds and left others missing in Cianjur, Indonesia, on 22 November.
George Keburia says goodbye to his wife Maya and children as they board a train to Lviv at the train station in Odessa, Ukraine, on 5 March. Hundreds of women and children – along with men who came to say goodbye to their families before going back to fight Russian soldiers – were at the train station trying to leave before the violence of the war reached the city. Photos: Aditya Aji/AFP and Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Rituals: Taliban members paddle on 12 August on one of the lakes in Afghanistan’s Band-e Amir National Park, a popular weekend destination. The collapse of the economy and the freezing of Afghan and donor funds after the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021 created a humanitarian crisis. Most art, culture and pastimes have been banned.
Sangomas participate in the twasa ceremony of a fellow sangoma in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.
Indonesian Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer on Parangkusumo beach on 2 May in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting. Photos: Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images, Paul Botes and Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images.
Hope: Nomkhosi Mchunu prays at the Mooi River in July, a year after the looting and violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, resulting in shops being destroyed, about 350 deaths, and the destruction of infrastructure.
Catastrophe: An emaciated cow stands at the bottom of the water pan that has been dry for months near the Eritrean town of Iresteno on the border with Ethiopia, on 1 September. The devastating Horn of Africa drought is set to become worse, with a fifth consecutive failed rainy season according to the United Nation’s weather agency forecast, with fears of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
Protest: A Chilean demonstrator participates in actions against illegal immigration. Roads to Iquique, a city near Chile’s border with Bolivia, were blocked and the airport shut down on 31 January.
An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way to Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s home town in the Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. Photos: Diego Reyes/AFP, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and UGC/AFP/Getty Images
Culture: A jockey practices to control his horse in Ouagadougou on 1 February. For many Burkinabe horse culture plays an important role in their lives, from raising animals for racing or dressage, or the Sunday horse races at the local track. The famous cowboys win millions of West African francs from the races.
A Muslim adherent poses for a picture at Ggaba landing site on Lake Victoria, Uganda, after performing the Eid Al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of Ramadan on 2 May.
People take a dip in a paddling pool to cool off outside their home on July 19 in Leeds, United Kingdom. Temperatures exceeded 40C in parts of England as the Met Office issued its first red extreme heat warning. Record-breaking temperatures were reached across the United Kingdom. Photos: John Wessels/AFP, Badru Katumba/AFP and Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
