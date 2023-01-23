City bulldozes into social housing project in Woodstock, Cape Town

A rift between residents of Cape Town’s historic suburb of Woodstock and the city council has deepened as authorities press on with plans to develop about 800 social housing units while a final heritage impact assessment is still under review.

Woodstock residents had just over a month to comment on the city council’s notice informing them of plans to close and sell land in the area for a social housing development known as the Earl Street Social Housing Project.

The land earmarked for the project includes Woodstock Hospital and a bowling green bordering the historic Melbourne Terrace in Earl Street.

Residents claim the notice — sent on 5 December — was issued prematurely during the festive season when only a few people were at home and that there was not enough time for comments before the window closed on 10 January.

One of the main objections from residents is that further densification of the area would put immense strain on water and sewage infrastructure.

The final heritage impact assessment, which could have enabled residents to offer constructive feedback on the proposed development, is expected to be submitted to Heritage Western Cape on 27 January.