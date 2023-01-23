Subscribe

National

City bulldozes into social housing project in Woodstock, Cape Town

In the mix: The land earmarked for the project includes Woodstock Hospital. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

A rift between residents of Cape Town’s historic suburb of Woodstock and the city council has deepened as authorities press on with plans to develop about 800 social housing units while a final heritage impact assessment is still under review.

Woodstock residents had just over a month to comment on the city council’s notice informing them of plans to close and sell land in the area for a social housing development known as the Earl Street Social Housing Project. 

The land earmarked for the project includes Woodstock Hospital and a bowling green bordering the historic Melbourne Terrace in Earl Street.

Residents claim the notice — sent on 5 December — was issued prematurely during the festive season when only a few people were at home and that there was not enough time for comments before the window closed on 10 January. 

One of the main objections from residents is that further densification of the area would put immense strain on water and sewage infrastructure.

The final heritage impact assessment, which could have enabled residents to offer constructive feedback on the proposed development, is expected to be submitted to Heritage Western Cape on 27 January. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

City bulldozes into social housing project in Woodstock, Cape Town

M&G PREMIUM

Residents say the council ignored objections against the development, and is pressing on despite a pending final heritage impact assessment
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Impending development of Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone ‘constitutes an emergency’,...

M&G PREMIUM

Civil society organisations have hauled the Limpopo government to court
sheree bega
National

Eskom: Stage two and three load-shedding here for next two...

Eskom’s chairperson said maintenance and repairs plus issues such as leadership, organisational culture and internal controls will be dealt with
lesego chepape
Motoring

Special edition Porsche a tribute to Ferdinand Alexander Porsche

The Porsche Design studio celebrates 50 years with a special edition whose parts and style set it apart from the 911 Targa on which it is based
avon middleton
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×