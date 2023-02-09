Subscribe

LIVE UPDATES | State of the nation address 2023

    
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (David Harrison/M&G)
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.
Lineo Leteba
Lineo Leteba is an associate social media and podcast editor at the Mail & Guardian.
Sonri Naidoo

National

Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster on energy

In a hint of what will come in his cabinet reshuffle, the president sidelined Mantashe with plan to appoint energy minister in the presidency
emsie ferreira
National

Sona: Ramaphosa promises ‘significant’ police reform is underway

More funds expected for SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit in the government’s effort to combat crime
Eunice Stoltz
National

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

The president announced a state of disaster regarding the energy crisis
cyril ramaphosa
National

Sona: Ramaphosa announces state of disaster, new electricity minister to...

With the country’s economy on the brink, the president assured the nation that ending load-shedding is his government’s top priority
Sarah Smit
