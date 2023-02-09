National LIVE UPDATES | State of the nation address 2023 Eyaaz Matwadia Lineo Leteba Sonri Naidoo 9 Feb 2023 President Cyril Ramaphosa. (David Harrison/M&G) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 Eyaaz MatwadiaEyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team. Lineo LetebaLineo Leteba is an associate social media and podcast editor at the Mail & Guardian. Sonri Naidoo More onsona23top-two Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Related stories Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster on energy Sona: Ramaphosa promises ‘significant’ police reform is underway READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address Sona: Ramaphosa announces state of disaster, new electricity minister to tackle energy crisis Solidarity warns it will litigate if a state of disaster is announced at State of the Nation address WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address WELCOME TO YOUR M&G Advertising Latest stories National Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster on energy In a hint of what will come in his cabinet reshuffle, the president sidelined Mantashe with plan to appoint energy minister in the presidency emsie ferreira National Sona: Ramaphosa promises ‘significant’ police reform is underway More funds expected for SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit in the government’s effort to combat crime Eunice Stoltz National READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address The president announced a state of disaster regarding the energy crisis cyril ramaphosa National Sona: Ramaphosa announces state of disaster, new electricity minister to... With the country’s economy on the brink, the president assured the nation that ending load-shedding is his government’s top priority Sarah Smit Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…