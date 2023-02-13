Subscribe

Call for nominations | 200 Young South Africans

The Mail & Guardian calls upon you to nominate young South Africans for its 18th edition of the 200 Young South Africans, an annual supplement celebrating exceptional young leaders making a positive impact in various fields. The event recognises young South Africans aged 18 to 35 who are committed to creating a sustainable future. 

Nominations are accepted for over 15 categories including arts, civil society, health, technology, and sport.

NOMINATE YOUR YOUNG SOUTH AFRICAN HEROES HERE

Applications close on 10 April 2023 and the 200 Young South Africans will be announced at a gala event on 29 June 2023.

The supplement can also be viewed on the microsite and will be published on 30 June.

For advertising and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Innocentia Rakosa Kunene or Mahlodi Makate. (add email addresses)

Queries can be sent to [email protected].

Don’t miss this opportunity to nominate and celebrate the young leaders of South Africa.

MG Reporter

