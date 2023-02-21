Judges in the spotlight for alleged serious wrongdoing

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge should step down pending the resolution of a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a former clerk in the division, civil society organisation Judges Matter said on Tuesday.

“This is an extremely serious complaint and must have had an impact on the functioning of the division,” Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley said.

“A high court judge president plays an important leadership role in the judiciary and the day-to-day management of the high courts in the province, including allocating cases to judges, drawing up the court roll and finding acting judges where additional capacity is needed.

“Acting as a judge is now considered a de facto requirement for permanent appointment as a judge. Under the circumstances, we believe it would be appropriate for the judge president to step down until the complaint is resolved.”

Mbenenge is the subject of an investigation by the Judicial Conduct Committee, the sub-committee of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which deals with complaints against judges. The complaint was brought in December by the female clerk of Makhanda high court judge Avinash Govindjee.

The Sunday Times has published a screenshot of obscene WhatsApp messages, purportedly from Mbenenge, to the complainant. It reported that she was redeployed to the office of the superintendent-general in the Midland offices of the Office of the Chief Justice.

The office declined to comment on the case and referred all inquiries to the JSC.