Subscribe

National

Judges in the spotlight for alleged serious wrongdoing

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge should step down pending the resolution of a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a former clerk in the division, civil society organisation Judges Matter said on Tuesday. (Judges Matter)
0

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge should step down pending the resolution of a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a former clerk in the division, civil society organisation Judges Matter said on Tuesday.

“This is an extremely serious complaint and must have had an impact on the functioning of the division,” Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley said.

“A high court judge president plays an important leadership role in the judiciary and the day-to-day management of the high courts in the province, including allocating cases to judges, drawing up the court roll and finding acting judges where additional capacity is needed.

“Acting as a judge is now considered a de facto requirement for permanent appointment as a judge. Under the circumstances, we believe it would be appropriate for the judge president to step down until the complaint is resolved.”

Mbenenge is the subject of an investigation by the Judicial Conduct Committee, the sub-committee of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which deals with complaints against judges. The complaint was brought in December by the female clerk of Makhanda high court judge Avinash Govindjee.

The Sunday Times has published a screenshot of obscene WhatsApp messages, purportedly from Mbenenge, to the complainant. It reported that she was redeployed to the office of the superintendent-general in the Midland offices of the Office of the Chief Justice.

The office declined to comment on the case and referred all inquiries to the JSC.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

‘Absolute chaos’ after flooding in the Vaal

M&G PREMIUM

Homes, roads and bridges destroyed as two more sluice gates opened
sheree bega
Environment

South African cheetahs arrive safely in India, now conservationists wait...

Scientists on both sides weigh in as concerns are raised over animals’ welfare and viability of ambitious project to repopulate Asian savannah But questions remain over viability of contentious project
sheree bega
Opinion

A year on, why are some African countries still not...

Putin’s misguided invasion of Ukraine has led to turmoil in the world, and the poor suffer the most, but African leaders lack the courage to castigate Russia
Ross Harvey
National

Judges in the spotlight for alleged serious wrongdoing

M&G PREMIUM

Call for Eastern Cape judge president to step aside over sexual harassment and hearings begin in misconduct charges against Gauteng judge Makhubele
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×