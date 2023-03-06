WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa reshuffles the cabinet

After a very long wait, President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally set to reshuffle the cabinet.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian that Ramaphosa has already put forward Thembi Nkadimeng’s name to the ANC’s top brass. She is currently the deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and looks set to replace Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as cooperative governance minister.

Two insiders informed the M&G that although Dlamini Zuma is likely to be moved from her portfolio, Ramaphosa will not remove her from his cabinet.