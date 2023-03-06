Subscribe

National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa reshuffles the cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa.
0

After a very long wait, President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally set to reshuffle the cabinet.

Sources told the Mail & Guardian that Ramaphosa has already put forward Thembi Nkadimeng’s name to the ANC’s top brass. She is currently the deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and looks set to replace Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as cooperative governance minister.

Two insiders informed the M&G that although Dlamini Zuma is likely to be moved from her portfolio, Ramaphosa will not remove her from his cabinet. 

Mg Reporter
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Women help to save Kenya’s last rainforest

People depend on the Kakamega Forest’s resources and three women’s groups are working to prevent it from being overharvested – and making money along the way
michelle atieno
National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa reshuffles the cabinet

The president will finally announce changes to his cabinet
Mg Reporter
National

Eskom and De Ruyter still silent on ANC’s legal threat

Neither the utility nor its former CEO have replied to a letter of demand issued by the ruling party. They were given until Wednesday to do so
emsie ferreira
Friday

Hosia Malekane’s novel breaks the silence on gender-based violence

‘The Imperatives of Revoking Our Silence’ highlights students’ experiences of sexual assault on university campuses
SonriN
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×