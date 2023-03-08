Former Eskom executive and corruption suspect Anoj Singh ‘defrauded of R13.9 million’

Corruption accused and former Eskom executive Anoj Singh was himself allegedly defrauded of R13.9 million by medical doctor Mahendren Munsamay, with the proceeds of the apparent crime being paid to a former senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official.

Knorx Molelle — the former head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) who left under a mismanagement cloud last year following the NPA’s claims that he wasted millions of rand in frivolous litigation — allegedly received R2 million from Munsamy in 2018 after the latter “defrauded” Singh the same year.

The latest theft allegations against Munsamy, who is also facing separate charges for allegedly swindling Sasol and First National Bank out of R420 million, were unveiled by state advocate Richard Chabalala in opposing bail for the medical doctor in a separate R7 million fraud case.