Stop passing the buck, parliament tells police top cop Fannie Masemola

The chairperson of parliament’s police committee Tina Joemat-Pettersson this week told national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to stop blaming others, as members of the National Assembly and police unions demanded answers on declining police numbers, shortages of trainers and archaic systems that are still manually operated at stations.

Joemat-Pettersson was responding to a forensic audit into allegedly irregular appointments of police recruits last year. The review was launched after media reports of alleged corruption during the recruitment drive for 10 000 new officers, the majority of whom completed training in December.

“[The South African Police Service, SAPS] does almost everything manually, and then they have [the] inclination to shift the responsibility to SITA (State Information Technology Agency). But an application cannot be done manually,” Joemat-Pettersson told police authorities appearing before her committee this week, referring to the police’s job applications system.

“We cannot say that we are in the fourth industrial revolution and we still need to apply manually.”

Preliminary findings of the review suggest that the applications of 337 trainees could not be traced. Additionally, the trainees were not captured on the police’s in-house employment system, Persap.

According to Major General Lenny Govender, 168 trainees had to be withdrawn from police academies because of “pregnancy, death, [being] medically unfit and various misconduct like criminal conduct”.