National
/ 14 Apr 2023

The trouble with the JSC and the Concourt

By
Justice Mahube Mamillae
Questioned: Justice Mahube Mamillae is interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission last April. She is set to be interviewed again for the position of president of the supreme court of appeal. Photo: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

With only three candidates shortlisted, the JSC will again not be able to fill a vacancy that arose at the constitutional court in late 2021

