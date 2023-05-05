National / 5 May 2023 Eskom touts smart meters to manage demand By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Electricity: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was Tshwane’s mayor when smart meters were introduced. Photo: Theana Breugem/Foto24/Gallo ImagesThe new smart meters give the power utility the ability to limit the electricity supply to a household This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Calvin Rafadi, Corruption, demand side management, load-shedding, Lungile Mashele, Mpho Makwana, Smart Meters, Tshepo Kgadima, Tshwane