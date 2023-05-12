Battle for the truth about Eskom

In parliament: former Eskom chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba. Makgoba said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was told about graft at Eskom and he had urged former chief executive André de Ruyter to gather information on it. (Masi Losi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images)

Ex-Eskom boss and former chairperson deny the intelligence on the ANC’s complicity in graft at the utility was withheld