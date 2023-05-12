Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 12 May 2023

Battle for the truth about Eskom

By and
Malegapuru Makgoba
In parliament: former Eskom chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba. Makgoba said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was told about graft at Eskom and he had urged former chief executive André de Ruyter to gather information on it. (Masi Losi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images)

Ex-Eskom boss and former chairperson deny the intelligence on the ANC’s complicity in graft at the utility was withheld

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,