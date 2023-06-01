National / 1 Jun 2023 After seven years of ‘curtailment measures’, Mbombela’s R160m overtime bill is increasing By Paddy Harper FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mandla Msibi The municipality has failed to implement nearly 500 council decisions since 2016 This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: ANC, auditor general of South Africa, City of Mbombela, Freedom Front Plus, Joseph Ngala, Ken Robertson, Mandla Msibi