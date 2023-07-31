Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 31 Jul 2023

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence tells state witness not to testify on hearsay

By
Mshololo
Defence advocate Zandile Mshololo

The witness could not prove that it was accused number five who made calls to Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo

Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian

This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your free account now.
Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.

Register

For your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.

Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:

  • registration to the M&G newsletters
  • notifications so you never miss a beat
  • helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online

Register

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already registered or a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,