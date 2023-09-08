Initiative sees Joburg, city of goals

The council seems blind to the decay of the CBD, or simply doesn’t care, but a new project aims to create hope and rekindle the area’s golden glow
One dead, 48 injured in Johannesburg CBD explosion
By early Thursday morning, authorities were still trying to dissuade residents from walking over the jigsawed road, where the smell of gas was strong
In Pictures: 200 Young South Africans 2023
The youth are South Africa’s key to reaching greatness, and for almost two decades, the Mail and Guardian have continuously recognised the impact the South African Youth make everyday with our 200 young South Africans initiative. See our latest winners here This year’s installation of M&G’s 200 Young South Africans boasts over 15 inclusive categories […]
Methane gas confirmed as cause of Joburg CBD blast
The damage from the devastating explosion is expected to amount to around R178 million
