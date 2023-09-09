Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 9 Sep 2023

City engages lawyers in dispute with Woodstock civic group

By
Disa_Park_with_Salt_River_and_Woodstock_in_the_background
The City of Cape Town is proceeding with its land release on the historic Castle bowling green in Woodstock, despite a decision by the Western Cape Heritage council to endorse a heritage impact assessment recommending the land be preserved as urban green space.

The Woodstock Residents’ Association received a lawyer’s letter after it questioned the City of Cape Town’s submissions ahead of an appeal process next week

Thank you for supporting

This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.

Register

For your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.

Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:

  • registration to the M&G newsletters
  • notifications so you never miss a beat
  • helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online

Register

Subscribe

Join the M&G Community

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.

By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.

Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:

  • M&G community membership
  • access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
  • a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
  • invites to subscriber only events
  • the opportunity to test new online features, first

Already registered or a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , ,