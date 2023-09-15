When only the court can set you free

Should Brannon Petersen only be reconsidered to be released in August next year, he would have spent 27 years in prison, ten years after his indefinite sentence expired
Editor’s Pick
Related
High court says Jooste’s friend has no claim against Reserve Bank
The central bank told the court that Berdine Odendaal had a repudiated an agreement to be given access to frozen funds by demanding more
Man who helped Alison Botha after violent 1994 rape, says paroled assailants cannot be rehabilitated
Tiaan Eilerd has said the government must be held responsible when it releases an offender who goes on to commit murder or rape
Thank you for supporting
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.
‘Station Strangler’ due to be freed after 28 years in jail
Norman Simons was charged with 22 murders but only convicted of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old in Mitchells Plain
Thank you for supporting
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your FREE account now.
Articles with a gold lock are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Already registered or a subscriber?
login here.