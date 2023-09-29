Dudu Myeni in court on Bosasa corruption charges

The Hawks arrested the former SAA board chairperson and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa on Friday in connection with security upgrades and travel gratifications she allegedly received from Bosasa
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Gun could have been swopped, defence argues
State witness Captain Bongani Mtshali says the only time the gun would have been in an unsealed bag was at the ballistics centre
Defence argues that photos were missing from the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene exhibits
State witness, forensic officer Thabo Mosia, who was recalled to the stand, said he only took eight pictures as he had problems with his camera
Why would I lie about intruders? asks angry Meyiwa trial witness
Defence advocate Sipho Ramosepele says Kelly Khumalo, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala failed to get emergency help when the footballer was shot
