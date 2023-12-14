Nominate someone for the 200 Young South Africans awards

200 Young South Africans 2023 Credit: Delwyn Verasamy

The Mail & Guardian is opening nominations for its annual 200 Young South Africans awards, an initiative that recognises our future leaders who are having a positive effect on society.

To be eligible for this recognition, nominees should be aged 18 to 35 and be committed to the development of South Africa in 17 categories that include sport, agriculture, financial services, governance, justice, arts and entertainment, health and technology.

This flagship project has become synonymous with excellence, celebrating the youth not only as the leaders of tomorrow, but as agents of change today. The deadline for nominations is 29 February 2024. To nominate someone, click here.