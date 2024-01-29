National / 29 January 2024 No evidence that jailing of Zuma caused July 2021 unrest, says SAHRC By Des Erasmus FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Former South African President Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP) The riots and the imprisonment of the former president coincided, and the unrest was orchestrated, but there was also no proof of who the masterminds were This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: CRL Commission, Jacob Zuma July 2021 riots, July riots South Africa, riots South Africa, article, Cyril Ramaphosa, Durban riots, Jacob Zuma, July 2021 riots, news, reg-only, South African Human Rights Commission