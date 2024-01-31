Meyiwa trial: Defence links police crime intelligence to alleged confessions

The alleged involvement of police spooks in trying to extract a confession in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case dominated Wednesday’s trial sitting. (Photo: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Advocate Zandile Mshololo grilled state witness Brigadier Bongani Gininda on why he did not report the assault of the accused to IPID
Tags: article
, Bafana Bafana
, Bongani Ntanzi
, Fisokuhle Ntuli
, Kelly Khumalo
, Mthobisi Ncube
, Mthokozisi Maphisa
, Muzika Ukhulelwa Sibiya
, news
, Orlando Pirates
, reg-only
, Senzo Meyiwa
, Senzo Meyiwa trial