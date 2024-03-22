National / 22 March 2024 Community clings to hope that Joshlin Smith will be found alive By Umamah Bakharia FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp The shack in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, where Joshlin lived with her mother Kelly and her three-year-old sister. Photo: David Harrison This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Diazville, Human Trafficking, Joshlin Smith, Joshlin Smith latest, Kelly Smith, Kidnapping, Middelpos, Missing Children South Africa, muthi, news, saldanha bay, sangoma, SAPS, South African Police Service, traditional healer