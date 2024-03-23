AFU swoops on former Eskom staff over R400m Kusile corruption

Kusile power station. (Oupa Nkosi)

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has secured two forfeiture orders valued at R33 million for luxury cars, two farms and several other properties against a number of former Eskom employees allegedly involved in corruption at its Kusile power station.

The AFU in Pretoria secured the final forfeiture orders this week as part of the investigation into corruption, theft and maladministration at Eskom by the Hawks, the AFU and the National Prosecuting Authority, under which the AFU falls.

The group was allegedly in cahoots with former Eskom contracts manager Duduzile Moyo, who was part of the team that negotiated contracts with Tamkelo Business Enterprises, which paid her more than R24 million for awarding them work.

The orders were secured against former Eskom employees Mangope Hlakudi and Kenneth Segooa, along with Siphiwe Mkhwanazi, Muzi Sambo, Pertunia Sambo and Zensile Sanderson, all of whom were involved in Tamkelo or its subcontractor, Phuwanda Trading CC.

The AFU seized a house at Silver Lakes Extension, in Pretoria, a lodge, two farms and two other properties in Mpumalanga registered in the name of Sambo, along with a Mercedes Benz Viano and a Chevrolet utility vehicle belonging to him.

Three cars, a quad bike and a golf cart registered in Sanderson’s name and that of Phuwanda Trading were also seized and forfeited.

The AFU said that following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Eskom in 2018, the body found that Tamukelo Business Enterprises had been granted an unlawful tender for water tanker services valued at R400 million.

Between 2009 and November 2020, Tamukelo’s members made “various payments to various current and former Eskom officials” including Moyo, Hlakudi and Segooea.

Moyo allegedly received benefits totaling more than R24 million via a “convoluted structure” of entities and family members to launder the payments from the company.

Moyo’s assets were frozen in September 2022 – including properties belonging to her and her husband – and last year she lost an appeal against a court order the AFU had secured against her pension.

She resigned from Eskom during the SIU investigation.

The AFU said that the seized assets would now be sold and the proceeds returned to Eskom.

“Criminal investigations are ongoing,” the AFU said.