Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 10 April 2024

JSC struggles to recommend Concourt candidate amid workflow, jurisdiction challenges

By
On balance: The Constitutional Court must decide if statements about Zionists by a Cosatu member were hate speech or political utterances
File photo by Delwyn Verasamy/M&G
The Judicial Service Commission could not find the requisite four candidates after interviews notable for the justice minister’s eagerness to merge the court with the supreme court of appeal

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,