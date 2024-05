Legal battle: Zulu royal family lawyer Barnabas Xulu (above) has said the Ingonyama Trust Board, appointed by Minister Thoko Didiza, cannot take decisions regarding the Ingonyama Trust’s assets. Photo: Gallo Images

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

The king’s relatives want all assets to be retained until the court cases against him end