Gallery | South Africa votes 2024

From dawn to dark, citizens queued to vote in the elections, which promised change in South Africa’s political landscape. Independent candidates ran for the first time. Also on the ballot papers were newly formed parties such as Rise Mzansi and the uMkhonto weSizwe party (above right), which capitalised on the symbols, names and slogans of the ANC in its elections campaign. The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s slick teams ensured voting went smoothly – which it did, bar for some glitches with voting machines – and a surge of voters later in the day. Everyone who was in a queue at 9pm, when stations were to close, made their X. Judging from the length of the lines at many voting stations, it seems these 2024 elections had a high turnout rate. 

All images by Mail & Guardian photojournalist Delwyn Verasamy, shot on 29 May 2024

Diverse voters participating in the 2024 national elections captured in and around Johannesburg in the most hotly contested, with many surprises, elections in South Africa’s 30 year democracy. Delwyn Verasamy, Mail & Guardian, 29 May 2024

