Winners | 200 Young South Africans 2024

200 Young South Africans lit signage at The Forum on the gala evening 27 June 2024. Pic by Delwyn Verasamy

As we celebrate the 19th year of honoring the brightest young minds and trailblazers under 35, the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans event continues to shine a spotlight on those shaping the future of our nation. With 16 categories spanning various sectors and industries, this year’s 200 winners, including six Editor’s Choice honorees, exemplify excellence and innovation.

The night of June 27th was a pinnacle event filled with excitement and appreciation, highlighting the importance of recognizing our youth. Wrapped in a dash of glitz and glam, this event adds a cherry on top of their monumental achievements.

Join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals. Below, you can view the live stream of the event, read the full supplement, and explore images capturing the essence of this memorable evening. Witness the recognition of South Africa’s next generation of leaders and innovators.

