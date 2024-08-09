National / 9 August 2024 State owes Nedbank R30 million for ‘hijacked’ R118m housing project By Khaya Koko Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Rubbished: An illegal dumping site in the Sondela Village social housing project in Gauteng. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G) The bank is threatening legal action to recoup the money owed on the project This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Busisiwe Nzo, Lesego Diale, Lets Care South Africa, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Nedbank, news, Nosipho Zulu, Pulane Thobejane, Sandile Luthuli, SHRA, Social Housing Regulatory Agency, Sondela Village