Joburg gave R200m tender to firm facing fraud charges of R94m

The City of Johannesburg granted the R196 million tender to repair Lilian Ngoyi Street after last July’s deadly explosion to a company on trial for defrauding municipal entity City Power of nearly R94 million. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
The city confirmed that repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, will now be completed in May 2025 instead of December this year
Tags: Bree Street explosion
, City Of Johannesburg
, City Power
, CRIME
, Johannesburg Roads Agency
, JRA
, Lufuno Mashau
, news
, Nomathemba Ncube
, Nthatisi Modingoane
, Pikitup
, Tinashe Mangwana