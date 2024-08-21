Careers & Tenders
/ 21 August 2024

Joburg gave R200m tender to firm facing fraud charges of R94m

By
Bree Street 6410 Dv 1
The City of Johannesburg granted the R196 million tender to repair Lilian Ngoyi Street after last July’s deadly explosion to a company on trial for defrauding municipal entity City Power of nearly R94 million. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The city confirmed that repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, will now be completed in May 2025 instead of December this year

