Gender-based violence affects one in three women regardless of income group

Stop killing us: Five times as many South African women are killed by intimate partners than the global average; women with disabilities are 10 times more vulnerable. Photo Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

The epidemic of gender-based violence (GBV) cuts through all socio-economic conditions despite South Africa having progressive laws to combat these crimes.

This was one of the findings of a report released on Tuesday by the Tears Foundation, a nonprofit supporting survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

The foundation recorded 53 004 verified phone calls from GBV victims seeking help and the data was collected from 2020 to 2023.

It showed that gender-based violence affects high, medium and low-income people, said Cornè Davis, of the University of Johannesburg who analysed the foundation’s Help at your Fingertips USSD mobile phone data.

One of the country’s smallest provinces by population, Limpopo, recorded the highest number of calls per capita at 104 per 100 000 people.

“You would expect the largest numbers from the largest province, so that is a key finding, showing where help is needed,” Davis said.

This was followed by the third smallest province, North West, with a call rate of 103, the Free State with 99 and Mpumalanga and Gauteng with call rates of 97 and 93 respectively. The lowest number of calls per capita at 51:100 000 were recorded in the Western Cape, while the Eastern Cape had 52, Northern Cape, 59 and KwaZulu-Natal, 68.

“It was very obvious that GBV occurs throughout the year, but we could identify certain peak times being September, November, and October,” Davis said.

“Intriguingly, the highest volume of calls was recorded during lunch hours, between 12 and 1pm, suggesting that victims often use their workplace as a safe space to seek help.”

One of the most troubling aspects of the crisis is the low rate of reporting to the police.

Davis said only 7% of cases are reported, because systemic failures in the criminal justice system deter people from seeking help. The police are under-resourced and ill-equipped to handle rape cases, with a significant backlog in DNA analysis that has eroded public trust, she added.

“When I spoke to the NPA recently, they were saying they were catching up, or trying their best to catch up on the backlog.”

This has been an issue regarding the analysis of evidence, “because of things not matching and not being done properly”, and officers are often not trained to deal with the trauma of GBV.

In a patriarchal society, people often ask: “‘what has she done to deserve this?”

Davis said a free anonymous service is critical because people feel more confident to report the crime.

In addition, the stigma surrounding GBV silences both victims and their families. She said at least one out of three women and some men experience abuse and the silence and shame perpetuates the cycle of violence, making it more crucial to provide confidential services for victims.

Although South Africa has some of the most advanced legal frameworks for dealing with GBV, implementation of these laws often falls short, Tears Foundation founder Mara Bennie said.

“So why are we failing the women?” Bennie said.

Much research and action taken to confront GBV is conducted from a distance, without the involvement of the victims at a personal level.

“Women that have been abused and raped need personal attention. They need one-on-one assistance, whether it’s on a phone call, whether it is on an email, whatever it is,” Bennie said.

She called on the government to prioritise a more personalised approach, ensuring that each woman’s case is handled in a way that acknowledges her circumstances, language, and emotional needs.

The data also highlighted the role of workplaces as potential safe havens for victims of GBV given that many reported abuse during work hours, possibly because they feel safer there than at home.

Serisha Barrat, founder of legal service platform Lawyered Up, said there are not enough safe places for victims.

“There aren’t enough safe homes. There aren’t enough shelters for women. Even if they do report it, where do they go?” Barrat asked, noting that many victims are financially dependent on their abusers and have nowhere else to turn.

“Their workspace now has become their safe space.”

Davis said this finding underscored the crucial role employers can play in supporting victims of GBV and help them navigate their options by providing access to confidential resources, such as psychologists or legal advice.