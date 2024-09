Left to right: Regan Naidoo’s aunt Cookie Thaver, his uncle Jeffery Mahalingan, his father Timothy Naidoo, cousin Andrea Naidoo, his widow Kerosha Naidoo and another cousin Keenan Naicker. The trial of 17 police officers for his death in custody has again been postponed. (Benita Enoch)

Police said Regan Naidoo ‘choked on a pie’, but according to a postmortem report, he suffered multiple rib fractures, bruised lungs and a blunt force head injury