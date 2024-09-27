Careers & Tenders
National
/ 27 September 2024

Swindler Howard Mashaba hijacks a state building

By
Howard Mashaba 2
Serial fraudster: Howard Mashaba claimed Deputy President Paul Mashatile and billionaire Patrice Motsepe would be at the opening of his new hotel, which is state property and thus falls under the portfolio of Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson.

The public works minister allegedly knew the convicted fraudster had demolished government property in Limpopo and built a hotel

