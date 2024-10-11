National / 11 October 2024 Top cop ‘didn’t act against eviction’ by fraudster Howard Mashaba By Khaya Koko Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Silent: Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe was told about fraudster Howard Mashaba’s harassment of a tenant. Photo: X/SAPS The provincial police commissioner is the latest to be implicated in the fraudster’s contentious new hotel This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Dean Macpherson, Howard Mashaba, Malesela Ledwaba, National Prosecuting Authority, news, NPA, SASSA, SIU, South African Social Security Agency, Special Investigating Unit, Thembi Hadebe, Tsekiso Machike