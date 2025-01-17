Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 17 January 2025

Attempt to ‘sabotage’ Zandile Gumede corruption case, says state witness

By
Zandile Gumede
Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede. (File photo)

The forensic auditor has told parliament there is a conspiracy to ensure he does not testify in court

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,