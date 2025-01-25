M&G mourns the passing of political editor Paddy Harper

M&G political editor, Paddy Harper.

Mail & Guardian political editor Paddy Harper died in his Durban home on Saturday morning.

Staff at the M&G are devastated by the news, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Paddy was highly regarded in both the journalism industry and political circles. He began his career in Natal and over many years earned a reputation as a reporter with an impeccable word, unimpeachable ethics and a fearless drive to speak truth to power.

His contribution to our pages has been invaluable. His reporting has been immense, regularly producing front-page stories that have driven the national agenda.

His weekly column – affectionately known to anyone who reads it simply as “Paddy’s column” – is a favourite among many news readers for its sardonic yet insightful take on political shenanigans.

We hope to honour Paddy in the coming days as we come to terms with this devastating news.

The media has lost a giant and, for many of us, a dear friend.