Political killings task team had achieved its purpose, says Sibiya

Deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya told parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption on Tuesday that a task team investigating political killings had fulfilled its mandate and was never intended to be a permanent unit.

Although he acknowledged that the team had been effective in addressing politically motivated murders, Sibiya said it was only intended to operate for a limited period.

Established in 2018, the task team looked into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and became the centre of controversy when now suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu sent a letter in December 2024 ordering its disbandment, several months after his appointment.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi publicly criticised the move during a July media briefing in which he accused Mchunu of political interference and collusion with criminal networks in the justice system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently established a commission chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate the allegations, while parliament launched a parallel ad hoc inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s claims.

This week, members of the ad hoc committee have questioned Sibiya on the reasons behind his support for the disbandment of the task team. He argued that the unit had operated in secrecy, controlled extensive resources and had overextended its original mandate.

Mkhwanazi previously told the Madlanga commission that Mchunu’s directive was “irrational and irregular” and the task team had finalised 295 cases, with 129 still pending in court.

Given the unit’s track record, ANC MP Xola Nqola challenged Sibiya on whether dissolving it was justified.

“Do you think, therefore, it is a proper, well-calculated decision, given the circumstances, to dissolve the task team?” Nqola asked.

“They achieved the purpose they were established for. They have stabilised all districts except the eThekwini district,” Sibiya responded.

“Let us focus the energy, the resources and the budget to where they are needed,” he added, citing violence in the Westbury, Eldorado Park, Hanover Park and Cape Flats areas of the Gauteng and Western Cape provinces.

Sibiya said he had proposed moving members of the task team to the crime and robbery unit to address broader crime issues including serial killings, taxi violence, police murders and housebreakings.

He argued that the task team’s R500 million budget “belongs” to the crime and robbery division to assist detectives under his command. He added that the “millions” spent on the unit’s vehicles could be better allocated to his department.

Sibiya presented an internal letter to the committee outlining a transition plan to ensure that ongoing investigations were not disrupted.

He claimed that the unit continued to operate only because of Mkhwanazi’s refusal to dissolve it. Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga commission that he had been informed the unit’s budget was approved until March 2026.

Asked why he had written a letter to remove 121 dockets from the task team — which were later returned — Sibiya said it was because Mchunu’s directive ordered the unit to be disbanded “immediately”.

Sibiya also denied that the returned dockets had been tampered with, as alleged by Mkhwanazi before the committee.

On Monday, Sibiya denied attending a meeting allegedly organised by businessman Brown Mogotsi between himself and Mchunu to discuss murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s criminal case. Mogotsi has been placed as the middleman between Mchunu and cartel members who instigated the disbandment of the task team.

Sibiya said he met Mogotsi only twice and described him as an “activist”, adding that they had not discussed any illegal activity.

In that session, Sibiya also suggested that WhatsApp messages introduced by crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga commission, which indicated that Mogotsi had mobilised Sibiya to protect Matlala from investigation, were not authentic.

“Not disputing, but I doubt,” Sibiya said of the messages’ authenticity, insisting that whoever retrieved them should testify before parliament.

On Tuesday, Sibiya was questioned by ANC MP Thokozile Sokanyile on why he had met Matlala, a civilian, at his office. Sibiya said Matlala was a well-known service provider within the South African Police Service and that the meeting was arranged with national police commissioner Fannie Masemola while he was acting on Masemola’s behalf.

Sibiya said Mogotsi once approached him and said: “These people are working against you because they want to push you out.” When Nqola asked what he did with the information, Sibiya responded: “I used it to my advantage to make sure I survive.”

uMkhonto weSizwe Party MP David Skosana questioned Sibiya on why he had previously said that Mkhwanazi had undermined him.

“He undermined me because he said there is no gap between him and me,” said Sibiya, adding that Mkhwanazi, as a provincial commissioner, works under the deputy national commissioner.