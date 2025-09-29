Khumalo: ‘Big 5’ cartel paid ANC delegates and drove task team’s disbandment

Crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo. (Screenshot from Madlanga Commission)

Crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga commission on Monday that text messages obtained from murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, one of the leaders of the “Big 5” Gauteng-based drug cartel, revealed links between suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and payments for ANC events.

“These chats were included in my affidavit because they will provide important context necessary for the commission to understand the decision to disestablish the political killing task team, as well as the manner in which that decision was sought to be implemented by certain elements within the SAPS and the ministry of police,” he said.

Khumalo said there was a “clear collaboration” between Matlala, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), high-level politicians and businesspeople. The text messages disclosed Matlala’s close association with Brown Mokgotsi, who has been linked to Mchunu.

Although suspended, Mchunu has denied any wrongdoing and called the allegations of political interference levelled against him in July by Kwazulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi “wild”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga commission to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims with a mandate to submit a three-month report and conclude within six months.

Khumalo earlier on Monday told the commission that organised crime was strengthened by compromised police officials. Later he said Matlala made direct payments to Mokgotsi, “some for expenses related to African National Congress events and in particular for the benefits of delegates of such events”.

In return, Mokgotsi allegedly used his influence in the police service and the police ministry to manipulate processes, frustrate investigations and leak sensitive information. According to Khumalo, Mokgotsi also facilitated payments for a R360 million SAPS health contract to Medicare24, owned by Matlala.

“In pursuit of these goals, Mr Mokgotsi in a mistaken belief that an investigation is being conducted by the political killing task team, he pursued the disestablishment of the task team,” said Khumalo.

Responding to the charges against him of the “irregular appointment” of Dineo Mokwele to a senior post in crime intelligence, Khumalo said: “[Mpkgotsi] has specifically sought to find means of having me subjected to a criminal or disciplinary process”.

He testified that the chats showed Mokgotsi acted with the support of Mchunu and suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Other names linked in the texts included Lesejal Senona, of the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), acting police chief in Ekurhuleni Julius Mkhwanazi, academic Calvin Rafadi and businessman Suleiman Kareem.

“Mr Kareem and Mr Rafadi appear to be paid by Mr Mokgotsi for their access to senior SAPS members and for their ability to achieve the same goals as those pursued by Mr Mokgotsi, as well as link sensitive documents to Mr Matlala,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo emphasised that the political killings task team, established in 2018, had achieved measurable success in reducing assassinations and could not see a reason for disbandment.

He presented statistics showing that 401 suspects had been registered, 122 were in custody, 45 were on bail, 19 were deceased, 34 had been acquitted, 33 were convicted, 82 cases were withdrawn and 16 suspects were witnesses.

He said the team had cracked high-profile cases, including the identification of the former mayor of Harry Gwala as the mastermind behind the murder of ANC councillor Sindiso Magaqa.

“It is evident that the team has achieved remarkably so, especially in dealing with contract killings of any nature,” said Khumalo.

“The consistent reductions, the high number of suspects arrested, charged, and convicted, are proof that indeed this method is indeed working. Any consideration to disband the [task team] cannot reasonably be attributed to issues of poor performance or lack of impact because the evidence presented strongly supports the team and approach utilised is successful.”

Earlier in the inquiry, Masemola and Mkhwanazi testified that the disbandment in December 2024 occurred after the arrest of Matlala and his associate Katiso Molefe, both linked to drug cartels in Gauteng. Masemola said seized phone records connected them directly to Mchunu and Sibiya, suggesting the task team was dissolved to protect criminal networks.

Khumalo told the commission that the “Big 5” cartel had become one of the most sophisticated criminal organisations in the country, operating from its base in Gauteng. Mkhwanazi and Masemola told the commission that Mchunu has moved to disband the task team to protect Gauteng-based cartels.

“Amongst these cartels, which are made up of different syndicates, there is one identified in the country, known as the Big 5, which has since been identified as being very sophisticated and has got widespread influence and is involved in a broad spectrum of illicit activities,” Khumalo said.

He said the cartel’s main commodity was drugs but its activities also included hijacking, human trafficking, tender fraud, contract killings, extortion and ATM bombings for quick cash flow.

He described the cartel structure as highly organised, with a leader maintaining firm control over core departments.

“The Big 5 have already penetrated the political sphere and there are documented cases of high-profile connections to the political arena, senior politicians alleged to be complicit and or willfully blind to the syndicate operations,” said Khumalo.

He said the cartel recruits individuals with proven criminal histories, often with charges withdrawn because of its influence. Legitimate businesses are used as fronts to launder money and extend reach.

“The crime syndicates, which are below the level of cartels, are increasing their networks based on the local level to the international stage,” he said, warning that the Big 5’s ability to manipulate the criminal justice system gave it dangerous resilience.

According to Khumalo, cartels target the justice system itself as a “strategic objective” — seeking allies in law enforcement, politics and the judiciary to suppress evidence, obstruct prosecutions and extend their lifespan.

He warned: “Cartels have a sophisticated agenda which can render the country lawless.”